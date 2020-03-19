Lightfoot announces City Hall will be closed to public

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced late Thursday that City Hall would be closed to the public starting Friday.

“The building will remain open to essential personnel and alderman in order to help maintain the continuity of government and essential city services,” Lightfoot’s office said in a statement.

“Essential City employees will continue delivering critical services to our residents throughout this difficult time. More than ever before, Chicagoans will rely on us to deliver critical services and supports during this disruption, while we help navigate these uncharted waters” Mayor Lightfoot said. “However, we must ensure we balance our mission of service delivery with the need to keep our workforce and the community safe, and reducing the amount of traffic in one of the City’s largest municipal buildings will do just that.”

Among the departments that will remain fully staffed are police, fire and emergency management, the mayor’s office said. Sanitation, water, human services, facilities, technology and airport operations will also stay fully operational.