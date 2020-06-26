Lightfoot announces free internet for CPS students

article

Chicago is providing free internet access to 100,000 Chicago Public Schools students.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson are showing off the Chicago Connected Program.

Remote learning became a challenge for CPS, because a number of students did not have access to the internet.

CPS helped provide devices, and the mayor says this program will make sure those devices get connected.

Private donations helped fund the $50 million program.

CPS says it will make contact with families that are eligible for it.