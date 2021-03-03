Lightfoot announces new search warrant policy

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced a series of reforms to the city’s search warrant policies.

No-knock warrants will be prohibited except in specific cases where lives or safety are in danger. In those extreme cases, they will need to be approved by a deputy chief or higher.

Lightfoot said that was three ranks higher than the current requirement that a lieutenant sign off on a raid.

The reforms come after video surfaced of police’s botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home, where police made her stand naked and handcuffed for several minutes.

"The reforms to CPD’s search warrant policy follow a detailed, comprehensive and above all transparent process which build upon our ongoing efforts to ensure Chicago’s values of accountability and fundamental human dignity are respected and preserved," Lightfoot said in a statement.

Police Supt. David Brown said the reforms reflected the values of Chicago residents.

"Today, CPD makes good on its promise to implement change, because it is always the right time to do the right thing," Brown said in a statement.