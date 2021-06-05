New roller rink coming to West Side of Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it's time to reclaim Chicago.

She was joined by city and community leaders Saturday to break ground on a new community plaza and roller rink in West Garfield Park.

The development, currently a vacant lot located at 4008 West Madison, is part of the mayor's Neighborhood Activation Initiative.

Lightfoot says the goal is reduce violence in high crime areas by reinvesting in community programs and social services.

"Neighborhood Activation serves as my administration's latest commitment to enhancing public safety and builds on our comprehensive summer safety strategy," Lightfoot said. "By making investments at the block level in communities that are facing high levels of violence, we are able to give our most vulnerable residents the resources they need to stay engaged and stay safe. Only by driving resources where they are needed most, with input from community members, can we truly eliminate the scourge of violence from our city."

According to city officials, West Garfield Park has one of the highest shooting rates across the city.



The city says the short-term goal is to turn the vacant lot into a temporary outdoor roller rink and multi-purpose space this July for use all summer. When it reopens next June, the city says it plans to add permanent lighting, furniture, a stage and an outdoor activity space.

"The Community Plaza is something that is absolutely needed in West Garfield," said Alderman Jason Ervin (28th Ward). "It will bring more foot traffic to this street, help the businesses in the area, and create a safe space for families and children."

The community plaza and roller rink was proposed by community members as a way to create a safe space in the neighborhood.