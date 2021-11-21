Lightfoot, Brown call for accountability to combat violence: 'More serious consequences for violent people'

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said in a news conference Saturday that detectives have cleared more homicides this year than ever before.

Supt. Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined community and faith leaders for a roundtable discussion near the University of Chicago campus this weekend.

Lightfoot and Brown said the city is shifting to a public health approach in their fight against violent crime, investing more than $1 billion in the budget to improve services and the quality of life on Chicago's South and West Sides.

"We know who our enemy is here: it's the gangs and guns. But what we also know is that the only way forward is to be united with a common sense of purpose, and make investments in our young people that are going to redound to their benefit and the benefit of our city for decades to come," said Lightfoot. "And we are committed to doing that, we're doing that hard work every day."

Lightfoot and Brown also agree that more must be done within the judicial system to keep violent offenders off the streets.

"We need more serious consequences for violent people," said Brown.

Lightfoot says she will be bringing examples of violent offenders who were released with little to no punishment when she meets with the local courts.