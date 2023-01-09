Lightfoot calls out Paul Vallas for winning FOP endorsement: 'so much for being a lifelong Democrat'

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas says he is proud to have won the endorsement of the local Fraternal Order of Police Union.

President of the Union is political firebrand John Catanzara, Jr.

In the wake of the endorsement of Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot cited Catanzara's support for former President Trump and other controversial, conservative interests via Twitter.

"So much for being a 'Lifelong Democrat,' @paulvallas."

"She's pretty ridiculous in that statement alone because this was not John Catanzara's endorsement. This was Chicago FOP Lodge 7's endorsement from the Board of Directors," said Catanzara. "The department as a whole, not just this organization, knows she is as anti-cop as a mayor has ever been in this city."

There is a curious irony in Lightfoot's efforts to label challengers Vallas and Willie Wilson as Republicans.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the mayor herself has been busy in recent weeks asking for campaign contributions from some of Chicago's most prominent republican business owners.