Lightfoot caught muttering profanity on hot mic during Chicago City Council meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught muttering profanity on a hot mic during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

"You’ve got to be f---ing kidding me," Lightfoot was heard saying.

The remark came as 33rd Ward Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez was finishing her remarks about Black History Month.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP



Lightfoot later reached out to Sanchez and said she wasn't referring to her, but something her staff brought to her attention.

"Sorry to disappoint the Twitter trolls, but my comment had nothing to do with anything that was actually going on with City Council. I've explained that to Alderman Rodriguez and she understands that," said Lightfoot.

Back in 2019, Lightfoot was caught referring to a Fraternal Order of Police member as a "clown".