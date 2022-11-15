Lightfoot celebrates 3 years of INVEST South/West with Austin ground-breaking ceremonies

Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated three years of the INVEST South/West project.

The project is to help invest in the surrounding community projects to help them rebuild.

The ceremony featured a pair of groundbreaking events for projects in the Austin neighborhood that will be used for mixed-use development and landscape improvements.

"For the communities that just wanted some support from the fifth floor, from city government, to realize their dreams and visions, I am extraordinarily grateful and humbled to be here and be a part of this incredible, magnificent transformation," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she hopes the results speak for themselves and the city will invest more money into the program.

Invest South/West has garnered $1.4 billion in public, private and philanthropic investment commitments to-date.