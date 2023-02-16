Lightfoot: Chicago opening up opportunities for those who have served criminal sentences

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined city leaders to announce changes to the city's human resources policy.

The mayor says the city is opening up opportunities for those who have served criminal sentences and want to re-enter a productive life in Chicago.

The new policy started Thursday.

"Our Department of Human Resources, or DHR, will have a new list of items from a candidate's background that they will never consider when deciding to hire an applicant," said Lightfoot.

This list includes any prior conviction for conduct that has since been decriminalized, convictions from the juvenile justice system and an arrest that did not lead to a conviction.

Also on the list is considering convictions older than five years or seven years for the mayor's office.