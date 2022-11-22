Lightfoot, city leaders break ground on $43M streetscape improvement project

In South Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city leaders broke ground on a $43 million streetscape improvement project.

This is part of the "IVEST South/West Initiative" to revitalize historically underserved neighborhoods.

The CDOT-led project will transform commercial avenue to provide safe, walkable and attractive streets.

Lightfoot says the project will foster community and economic growth.

Next year, ground will be broken on a new affordable housing development.

"This is a $36.4 million project, which will open on Commercial Avenue and transform approximately .6 acres of underutilized properties into four-story building with 48 affordable apartment units, and rehab an existing three-story building with 10 affordable apartment units," said Lightfoot.

The Commercial Avenue Corridor Improvement Project is the second IVEST South/West streetscape project to break ground, following last week's groundbreaking on Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.