Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime

The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers.

The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.

There are reports that the Lightfoot campaign tried to recruit City Colleges students, much in the same way it approached CPS students.

Instructors were reportedly sent emails with an outline for students to earn credit for working with the campaign.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In addition, some non-union Chicago police officers have been ordered to go door to door to ask registered voters about issues related to crime and police response.

Lightfoot opponent Paul Vallas calls it an improper mixing of police and politics.

"And I just think that given the shortages that we're experiencing in the police department, that the exempt ranks would be better used on actual policing," Vallas said. "And so at the end of the day, whether it's the schools or whether it's the police department, she appears to be politicizing both institutions."

Meanwhile, Roderick Sawyer's campaign accused Lightfoot’s campaign of sending similar recruiting e-mails to city employees, using their government e-mails.

On Thursday afternoon, Lightfoot reiterated the idea that there has to be a wall between government and campaign work. But she defended police going door to door, saying they are providing a good public service.