Lightfoot launches debt relief pilot program

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching a debt relief pilot program, which is part of her Fines and Fees Reform Initiative.

The program provides a course for Chicagoans who are dealing with debt from administrative hearing violations.

Lightfoot's office says these burdens most often disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.

The new program will operate in two phases.

The first, standard relief, does not require an application and allows individuals or businesses to pay the original fine amount in full or enroll in a payment plan.

The second phase, hardship relief, allows income-eligible applicants to receive a substantial discount on their original debt.