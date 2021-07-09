Lightfoot launches first Summer Kickback Series with programs for Chicago teens

Chicago's first-ever Summer Kickback Series begins Friday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office says this initiative provides safe spaces, programs and opportunities for young people ages 14 to 19.

The series is part of My Chi. My Future. efforts to further young Chicagoans' professional development leading to positive futures, which was launched in 2020.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Events will take place across 15 communities on the South and West sides.

The series also encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and public safety.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the mayor's office, Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, Amazon and local community organizations.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the series website.