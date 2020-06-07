Lightfoot lifts citywide curfew effective immediately

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday via a Twitter post she was lifting the citywide 9 p.m. curfew effective immediately.

Lightfoot announced the cancellation of the curfew about 12:30 p.m. saying, “I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I am grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time.”

Lightfoot first imposed the 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. curfew May 30, after a weekend of violent protest throughout the city.

Saturday saw about 30,000 people demonstrate peacefully that did not result in a single arrest. More protests continue today.