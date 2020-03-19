Lightfoot orders sick Chicago residents to stay home

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday signed a public order requiring all Chicago resident with confirmed cases of coronavirus or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home to help stem the virus.

Anyone who violates the order may be issued a citation.

Under the order, residents diagnosed with COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms, with few exceptions, may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings, Lightfoot said in a statement.

However, sick residents will be permitted to seek essential services, including necessary clinical care or evaluation, and life-sustaining needs, such as obtaining medicine or food.

“During this unprecedented crisis, we must move quickly and in the best interest of the public,” Lightfoot said in the statement. “Restricting the movements of those who have COVID-19 or who are symptomatic is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading further.”