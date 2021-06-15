Lightfoot proposal would ban alcohol sales at Chicago stores after midnight

On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermanic leaders announced a revised ordinance that would ban alcohol sales from liquor stores and other packaged goods establishments after midnight.

The compromise comes amid rising concerns about public safety related to late-night alcohol sales at liquor stores and other businesses.

"We believe a midnight closure is a reasonable compromise that addresses the serious nuisance issues raised by late-night liquor sales without unduly burdening our business community," Lightfoot said in a statement.

The revised ordinance will be introduced on Thursday to the Committee on License and Consumer Protection as part of the Chi Biz Strong Initiative.

The Chi Biz Strong Initiative is a plan to help businesses, workers and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On average, there are over 50 calls per liquor store to 911 each year. Calls for disturbances at liquor store locations went down 75% when hours were limited last year.

The initial legislative package was introduced May 26, which called for banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

Lightfoot says selling liquor at stores late at night is a public safety issue.

"Acknowledging the real quality of life issues that sometimes creep up with these businesses," said Lightfoot. "Loitering and you have other illegal activity that happens around them."

The revised ordinance would not impact purchasing alcohol at bars and restaurants.