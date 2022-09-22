Lightfoot looks to make outdoor dining permanent in Chicago

If you've been enjoying all those new opportunities to dine outside in the city — here is some good news.

Those makeshift patios could become permanent.

The city's expanded outdoor dining program helped many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the success, it might soon become a fixture during the warmer months.

In a new ordinance proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, hundreds of restaurants that have set up outdoor seating in nearby corridors, parking lots and streets would have the opportunity to make that permanent.

Last year, the City County extended the current program, but it is set to expire Dec. 31.

If approved, the permanent program would allow restaurants and bars to apply for permits that would be valid from May 1 through Oct. 31.

The idea is already a hit among restaurant-goers in Fulton Market.

"I've been a proponent where you come into crisis, there's always something to learn from it and through COVID, we got more creative about what resources we actually had on hand and this was one of them and I think it should remain," said Chicago resident Jeff Timms.

Nearby restaurant owners are also proponents of the idea — including one of the partners at Beatrix, who says the expanded outdoor dining program has brought energy to the area, and allows guests options for seating based on their comfort levels.