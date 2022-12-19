Lightfoot unveils pilot program to help victims of gun violence

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a pilot program Monday to help victims of gun violence.

With Chicago topping 700 homicides for the second straight year, the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Fund will provide cash grants to the families of those killed.

The funding can be used for burial costs, medical bills and even relocation costs.

The grants will be administered by a network of survivor support advocacy groups bankrolled by the Chicago Department of Public Health.