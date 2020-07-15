Lightfoot warns Chicagoans, follow guidance or city will fall back to Phase 3

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are asking Chicagoans to keep up the fight against coronavirus.

The mayor on Wednesday said COVID-19 has not disappeared in Chicago and will be here for the foreseeable future.

Lightfoot implored Chicago residents not to let their guard down.

The mayor's news conference, a plea of sorts, to the people of Chicago to continue to do what needs to be done, especially as the country is seeing COVID-19's rapid rise in 17 states.



Currently, Chicago is experiencing just under 200 new cases a day. Lightfood said if that number rises even slightly, Chicago could be in trouble.

The mayor says despite the warm weather, COVID-19 is here.

There is particular concern for 18 to 29-year-olds, the age group seeing the biggest increase.

Advertisement

There is fear that in the weeks to come, younger adults could be bringing COVID-19 home to their loved ones, and so, in August, there could be a rise in that age group.

Overall, every zip code currently has cases of coronavirus, but Lincoln Park's rate is higher than the rest.



“If we continue to see this uptick in cases, we're going to have no choice but to go back into Phase 3," Lightfoot said. "That means shutting down businesses. That means imposing more restrictions on your mobility. No one wants to go back there but we will have to go back there if people continue to ignore the public health guidance.

The mayor emphasized, officials aren't messing around when it comes to social distancing and wearing face coverings at bars.

Last weekend, the city shut down one bar that was clearly ignoring the rules.