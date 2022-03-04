Lightfoot will not have to give deposition in Eddie Johnson lawsuit, judge rules
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not have to give a deposition in a lawsuit involving a former Chicago police superintendent.
A police officer is suing Eddie Johnson for sexual harassment. This isn't his first time in hot water.
The mayor fired Johnson in 2019 after saying he lied about a drinking and driving incident.
A federal judge ruled Friday the mayor did not have to give the deposition.