Man robbing people at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side, transferring money from victims' bank apps

Chicago police are warning residents on the North Side about a string of armed robberies in the area.

In each incident, the offender approached victims on the street, produced a handgun and announced a robbery.

The offender then demanded the victim's cell phone, credit cards and money.

After getting the victims' cell phones and credit cards, the offender made purchases and used the victims' bank apps to transfer money to accounts.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times.

1100 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 18, 2023, in the morning hours

1000 block of North State Street on Dec. 2, 2023, in the morning hours

1900 block of North Mohawk Street on Dec. 26, 2023, in the morning hours

1100 block of West Armitage Avenue on Jan. 6, 2024, in the evening hours

Chicago police say the offender is an African American man between the ages of 22 and 26. He was armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.