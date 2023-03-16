Lincoln Park bank burglary: Suspects drill through wall to access money vault

A Chicago bank was burglarized overnight earlier this week when multiple suspects broke into a vacant building next door and then drilled through the wall to access the money vault.

According to the FBI, the burglary occurred March 12, between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the Bank of America located at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave.

The FBI says two to four suspects drilled through the wall of a vacant building next door to the bank to access the vault.

At least one of the suspects was wearing distinct blue shoes. The group was driving a silver/metallic small SUV, and a black/dark sedan.

Bank burglary suspects on March 12, 2023 | FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported, and the suspects are still at large.

Anonymous tips can be reported at 312-421-6700, and tips.fbi.gov.