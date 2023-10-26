Chicago police seeking to identify Lincoln Park burglary suspects

Chicago police released security footage of at least two suspect burglarizing a Lincoln Park business last month.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Sept. 25 at a business in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying these individuals.

Video of the incident was released on CPD's YouTube.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.