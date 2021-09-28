Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Park club, River North sports bar among businesses cited for violating mask mandate

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Coronavirus in Chicago
CHICAGO - During a three-day stretch, city investigators issued a dozen citations to businesses that violated Chicago's mask mandate which went into effect Aug. 20.

From Thursday through Sunday, investigators from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 65 investigations resulting in 12 citations to a variety of businesses such as a Lincoln Park club and a River North sports bar.

The businesses cited include:

  • Le Bounce, 324 West Chicago Avenue
  • Da Umbrella Social Club, 2317 West 36th Street
  • Dunkin Donuts, 448 East 87th Street
  • Kordian's Market, 6332 West Higgins Avenue
  • Flash Dance Club, 2247 North Lincoln Ave
  • Roc Bar, 25 West Hubbard Street

Everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask while indoors in public settings.

Citizens are asked to call 3-1-1 to report mask violations at local businesses.

Dozens of Chicago businesses have been cited for disobeying the mask mandate in the past month.

Chicago is averaging 369 new cases of COVID-19 a day, down 16 percent from the prior week.