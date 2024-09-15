Expand / Collapse search

7 people injured in Lincoln Park crash

September 15, 2024
CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln Park early Sunday.

Around 3:07 a.m., a black sedan was driving northbound in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street when it crashed into another black sedan.

Five people were inside one of the sedans and suffered various injuries. They were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

There were two people in the other sedan, who sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Citations are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

 