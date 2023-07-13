Lincoln Park hit-and-run: Bicyclist seriously injured by utility truck

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on the city's North Side.

On Tuesday, around 11:51 a.m., a woman riding a bicycle was crossing the street in the 2700 block of N. Lincoln Ave. when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

The woman was seriously injured as a result, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white and black utility truck hauling a trailer. It was last seen heading westbound on Diversey Parkway.

Lincoln Park hit-and-run vehicle | CPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521.