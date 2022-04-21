Lincoln Park music venue celebrating 25th anniversary by raising money for United Help Ukraine

A Lincoln Park music venue is marking its 25th anniversary by holding a month-long fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

Each Thursday in April, aliveOne is donating $1 of each drink purchase to United Help Ukraine, which provides medical aid and humanitarian relief.

"To have a party here every night while something like that's going on is kinda [awkward]...we wanted to do something," said David Halpern, Managing Partner of Four Entertainment Group, which owns aliveOne and several other Chicago and Cincinnati bars. "People feel good about it. It's a cause that everyone can agree upon in a world where there's not a lot of agreeing."

The fundraiser has raised more than $10,000 so far across all the group's location and is part of the lead-up to May 6, when aliveOne — a neighborhood staple and popular live music venue — officially celebrates 25 years of bringing people together for good drinks and good music.

"It's always been a home for a lot of different people," said Isaias Rivera, an aliveOne Regular.

"It's hard to beat," said Zack Walters, who comes regularly for the happy hour.

"It's humbling," Halpern said. "It's kind of crazy to think, 'am I that old to have a bar that's 25 years old?' but I'm pretty proud."