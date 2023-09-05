Lincoln Park shooting leaves man critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs and critically wounded Monday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Around 11 p.m., police found the 24-year-old lying on the street yelling in pain from two gunshot wounds to his left leg and another to his right leg. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. Area Three detectives are investigating.