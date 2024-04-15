Man shot while trying to wrestle gun from robber in Lincoln Park

A man was shot while grabbing a gun from a robber Sunday evening in Lincoln Park.

The 49-year-old was standing near a tree in Lincoln Park around 7:40 p.m. when a male approached, pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings, according to police. The man then grabbed the gun which went off and shot him in the stomach.

The victim was dropped off at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital by a friend. He was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.