Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley released from ICU: 'Praise God'

Lincoln Park shooting and robbery victim Dakotah Earley was discharged from the intensive care unit Wednesday.

Earley's mom, Joy Dobbs, shared the "awesome news" on Twitter.

Her son was shot three times roughly four weeks ago and spent days in a coma and on life support.

On Saturday, Earley was able to sit up for four hours and get a hug from his mom.

"He doesn't need dialysis anymore, his kidneys are completely healed, they have taken some of the life support measures off," Dobbs said.

Earley, 23, has another four to five weeks in the hospital and another six months for rehabilitation to learn how to use his prosthetic and receive speech therapy.

Tyshown Brownlee, 19, was charged in the shooting and armed robbery of Earley.