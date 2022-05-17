Dakota Earley shooting: Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park ambush caught on video

A man is facing charges in connection with the robbery and shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was charged in the shooting and in four other robberies in the area over a span of two days.

Brownlee, of Oak Park, was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of May 6, Earley was on a walk around the neighborhood when he was held up at gunpoint. There was a struggle and Brownlee shot Earley three times, twice in the back and once in the neck, police said.

Earley was initially put on life support but has progressed in his recovery and is now breathing on his own, according to an update on his GoFundMe page.

Brownlee was arrested without incident Sunday at his residence in the 800 block of South Maple Avenue in Oak Park.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in a letter to constituents that police believe Brownlee has been involved with a crew that has robbed pedestrians at gunpoint across Lincoln Park, Lake View, Edgewater and Uptown.

"I want to thank the Chicago Police Department and Area Detectives for their hard work on this case, and to all of the neighbors who assisted in gathering evidence on these crimes," Hopkins wrote in the letter. "Residents have been extraordinarily helpful in providing their surveillance videos and key evidence to assist the detectives in this ongoing investigation."

Earley moved to Chicago just six months ago after finishing culinary arts school in Maryland. He lives in Lincoln Park with roommates.

Earley's mother, Joy Dobbs, said her son often has trouble sleeping and when he does, he sometimes takes a walk around the block or goes to a local convenience store.

She believes that's why he was out at 3 a.m. – a walk that's now forever changed their lives.

A bullet remains lodged in Early's jaw, but his mom said their biggest concern is major blood vessel damage and the possibility of needing to amputate his left foot.

"It has broken my heart to see my baby like this and what they did to him," said Dobbs. "People have been so generous and just total strangers praying for him. I read one of the messages on the GoFundMe and she said that, ‘Dakotah, all of Chicago is pulling for you,’ and that really touched me."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.