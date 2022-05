A man was shot while riding in a car Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 19-year-old was in the backseat of a vehicle around 10:18 p.m. in the first block of North Michigan Avenue when he heard gunfire and was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.