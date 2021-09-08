Lincoln Park Zoo hires first woman CEO

Lincoln Park Zoo has a new president and CEO: Megan Ross.

She currently serves as Zoo Director, and will replace Kevin Bell at the start of next year.

At that time, she will instantly make history as the first woman to lead the 153-year-old institution, and the first person to hold a PhD in the post.

Lincoln Park announced Bell's retirement Wednesday after serving as CEO for more than 25 years.