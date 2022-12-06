Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years.

It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019.

Since then, zoo advisors have played a major role in securing homes for the rest of the chimps.

Now, three years later, the last group of 10 chimpanzees have been relocated to Chimp Haven in Louisiana.