Lincoln Park Zoo closed to avoid spread of coronavirus

Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed for about a month to help slow the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

The zoo will be closed through April 10, with all programs and events canceled through that date as well, Zoo Director Megan R. Ross said in a statement.

Some workers at the zoo were also advised to work from home as an extra precautionary measure, Ross said.

“Essential animal care staff will remain on site to care for the nearly 200 species that call the zoo home,” Ross said. “We are carefully monitoring all animals in our care. At this time, we have no reason to believe any zoo animal is at risk.”

