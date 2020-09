article

Lincoln park zoo lights will make a return this year, but it will come at a cost.

The zoo says it's been left "financially vulnerable" due to the pandemic.

The zoo will now be charging $5 a person for the show this year.

It will be the first time in 20 years that Zoo Lights has required paid tickets.

Tickets will go on sale in October. Zoo Lights will kick off at the end of November.

