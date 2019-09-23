Lincoln Park Zoo prepares for active threat exercise

article

An active threat response drill is scheduled Monday at Lincoln Park Zoo on the North Side.

Preparations will start about 3 p.m. and the drill itself will begin after the zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., closes to the public at 5 p.m., Therese Kordelewski, a spokesperson for the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in an emailed statement. The exercise is expected to last until about 9 p.m.

As a part of the planned field training exercise, OEMC and the Chicago police and fire departments will test their response time and communication capabilities during a possible incident at the zoo, Kordelewski said.

Lincoln Park residents should expect to see a large number of public safety vehicles and personnel in the area, as well as simulated gunfire, Kordelewski said.

Notices about the drill were distributed to Lincoln Park residents in advance, Kordelewski said.