Lincoln Park Zoo to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, volunteers

The Lincoln Park Zoo will require all staff and volunteers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

"As a science-based institution with 40+ full-time scientists on staff, we vehemently believe in following the science," said Zoo Director Megan Ross, Ph.D. "It is our responsibility not only to provide a safe space for one another, but the guests we welcome to the zoo each day and the animals in our care."

Zoo officials said, as of now, 97-percent of zoo staff have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Zoo said it will make exceptions for medical or religious reasons. However, for those unvaccinated, the zoo may require twice-weekly COVID-19 testing.

For more information about Lincoln Park Zoo, visit lpzoo.org.