Lincoln Square crash leaves 2 injured

The Brief Two women were injured early Thursday when a sedan lost control and hit two planters on West Lawrence Avenue, with one planter breaking a nearby building’s window. Both women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and police are still investigating.



The backstory:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said a gray sedan was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, hitting two planters. One of the planters rolled into a nearby building, shattering a glass window.

A 28-year-old woman in the vehicle suffered a cut to her face and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Another passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered trauma in the crash and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No citations have been issued, and Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.