Lincoln Square crash leaves 2 injured
CHICAGO - Two women were injured in a crash early Thursday morning after a sedan lost control and struck two planters on the city's North Side.
The backstory:
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said a gray sedan was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, hitting two planters. One of the planters rolled into a nearby building, shattering a glass window.
A 28-year-old woman in the vehicle suffered a cut to her face and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Another passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered trauma in the crash and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No citations have been issued, and Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.