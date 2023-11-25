Lincoln Square shops, crowds embrace Small Business Saturday

Inside Lincoln Square’s Urban General, they sell socks, candles, and toys. Most importantly, shoppers spent a lot of cash.

With Christmas decorations now shining bright, thousands entered stores along Lincoln Avenue for Small Business Saturday.

"With so many people having options, it’s good to see people come down and support," said Ald. Matt Martin (47th).

There was a special honor for Selmarie Bakery soon to close after 40 years in operation. The owners started the company when they were 29-years-old.

"It’s time to take a break. I wanna do some other things. I want to spend more time with my husband just like anybody else", said owner Brigit Kobayashi.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was in attendance, greeting staff and long-time patrons. To ring in the holidays were the sounds of joyful Christmas carols and the lighting of the Lincoln Square Christmas tree.