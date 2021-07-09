Lincolnshire board of trustees to recognize retiring officer and employee of the year

On Monday, the Village of Lincolnshire Board of Trustees will celebrate Adam Hyde and Jill Pieper for their service to the community and police department.

Adam Hyde

Sergeant Adam Hyde retired Friday after working for more than 20 years at the Lincolnshire Police Department. He began working for the LPD in 2000.

Hyde reached the rank of sergeant in 2017. He also held leadership positions as a field training officer coordinator, truck enforcement officer, detective, traffic crash investigator, and traffic crash reconstructionist. He soon became known in Illinois as one of the state's top crash reconstructionist.

In addition, he was commander for Lake County’s Major Crash Assistance Team.

Adam Hyde

In 2020, Hyde graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. He was presented the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award and elected by his peers as class president.

"Sergeant Hyde’s leadership and breadth of knowledge has been a great asset to the Village of Lincolnshire. He will be missed in the Police Department, but I am sure he is looking forward to the next chapter in his life and we all wish him well in his future," chief of police Joe Leonas said in a statement.

Jill Pieper

Because of her "exceptional contributions to the Village in 2020," Jill Pieper was selected by her peers to be the Lincolnshire Employee of the Year.

Pieper, who is currently a part-time employee, will be promoted to the full-time records clerk this year.

Pieper maintains and organizes thousands of police records each year. This includes reports, offenses, arrests and crashes. In addition, she prepares crime statistic reports for victims, courts, attorneys and insurance companies.

Pieper is often the first point-of-contact when citizens make police reports or call the station.

Jill Pieper

In 2020, Pieper also expunged records related to cannabis offenses and updated Village Code in connection to police department policies.

"Jill Pieper was critical to the success of our mission in 2020, and was a model employee during one of the most difficult times in the Police Department’s history," Leonas said in a statement. "This recognition is well-deserved."

