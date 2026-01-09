Linda Brown: Timeline details missing CPS teacher's disappearance, lakefront search underway

The Brief Volunteers and family members searched the lakefront for missing CPS special education teacher Linda Brown, 53, who was reported missing Jan. 3. Search areas included 31st Street Beach, Burnham Park and a pedestrian bridge near 35th Street, where Brown was last seen. Brown’s husband said she has a history of mental health issues but had never gone missing before.



Volunteers and family members searched the lakefront Friday for a Chicago Public Schools teacher who has been missing for nearly a week.

What we know:

A search was held Friday morning for Linda Brown, 53, who was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 3, after she was last seen in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Searchers canvassed areas along the lakefront, including 31st Street Beach, Burnham Park and near a pedestrian bridge at 35th Street, where Brown was last seen. Volunteers were asked to check grassy areas and shoreline locations.

Brown is a special education teacher at Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport. Her husband, Antwon Brown, said she has a history of mental health issues but has never gone missing.

One volunteer said she knew Brown and wanted to assist in any way she could.

"I knew her, I care about her, and I think people are still holding out hope. I know it doesn't look good so I just thought that it would be important to come out here and feel helpful and just feel supportive and hope that she's found or hope that there's at least some answers because I think it's just been really rough for people not to have answers," said one of the volunteers.

"I was in total shock," said Michael Hannon, a cousin of Brown's who was aiding in the search. "It's not like her at all. She's a great woman. She loves kids and I'm just hoping for the best."

Brown's husband said he planned to continue searching until sundown on Friday.

Chicago police released more details about the case on Friday as well and a new photo of Brown from surveillance video.

Brown was wearing a black winter hat, black coat, black pants and black rubber snow boots when she was last seen in the area of 3500 S. Lake Park Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said she could be in need of immediate medical attention if located.

Timeline:

Timeline of Linda Brown's disappearance and what we know so far:

Friday evening, Jan. 2: Brown and her husband, Antwon Brown, watched a movie before she went to bed early, he said.

Saturday morning, Jan. 3: Antwon said his wife was gone when he woke up. She missed a scheduled acupuncture appointment later that morning.

Saturday, Jan. 3: Family members attempted to contact Brown by phone and text message. After receiving no response, she was reported missing.

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Brown’s blue Honda Civic was located, though details were not immediately released publicly. Chicago police searched the area where the vehicle was found but did not locate Brown.

Thursday, Jan. 8: Brown’s family said the vehicle was found near 35th Street and Lake Park Avenue. They also released details of surveillance video recorded about 3 a.m. Jan. 3 showing Brown parking her car, exiting the vehicle and walking toward a pedestrian bridge leading to the lakefront. She appeared to be alone and was last seen walking across the bridge.

Friday morning, Jan. 9: Family members and volunteers gathered to search for Brown along the lakefront, including the pedestrian bridge, 31st Street Beach and Burnham Park. Search efforts were expected to continue into the late morning hours.

Friday afternoon, Jan. 9: Chicago police released new photo from surveillance video showing Brown walking alone, dressed in all black. They gave a description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance and said she could be in need of immediate medical attention if found.

What's next:

This story is developing and we'll bring more updates as they become available.