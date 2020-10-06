Lines out the door on first day of early voting in Indiana

There are more signs of a huge turnout for the upcoming general election.

On the first day of early voting in Indiana, lines were out the door at virtually every polling place. Some Lake County residents waited up to an hour to cast their ballot.

“Interest is very high. The line has been out the door since we first got here this morning,” said Michelle Fajman, Director of the Lake County Board of Elections.

In Crown Point, the line started in the parking lot and then zigzagged inside through several corridors like a busy day at Disney World.

“I was glad I had breakfast. I’m glad they had a bathroom available to us,” one voter said.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted. And I want to make sure the weather or anything won’t hinder me today,” another voter said.

Just how big is this election? 69-year-old Loretta Moton of Merrillville is voting for the first time in her life.

“In all the other years I didn’t vote. But this year I saw that my vote was needed. So I’m here,” she said.

The turnout is all the more remarkable because of the COVID pandemic.

“People are coming in with masks. We are trying to keep social distancing in line. We are wiping down the voting machines. We have gloves or finger cots available to the voters,” Fajman said.

Because of the heavy turnout, Lake County has extended early voting hours at its 11 locations to 7 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will open polls on Saturdays as well.