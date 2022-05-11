Expand / Collapse search

Lisa Holder White to become first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois judge is making history.

Judge Lisa Holder White will join the Illinois Supreme Court, making her the first Black female justice to serve on the state's highest court. 

The Republican judge is replacing Justice Rita Garman, who is retiring.

Right now, Holder White serves on the Fourth District Appellate Court

She will join Illinois' high court in July.