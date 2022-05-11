Lisa Holder White to become first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois judge is making history.
Judge Lisa Holder White will join the Illinois Supreme Court, making her the first Black female justice to serve on the state's highest court.
The Republican judge is replacing Justice Rita Garman, who is retiring.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Right now, Holder White serves on the Fourth District Appellate Court
Advertisement
She will join Illinois' high court in July.