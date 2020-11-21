Lisle man charged with possessing child porn

article

A Lisle man is accused of storing videos of child pornography on his computer.

Brandon Darger, 39, is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at Darger’s home, where they allegedly uncovered the videos, the sheriff’s office said. Darger was arrested at the scene.

He was released from custody Thursday after posting bond, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court Dec. 17.