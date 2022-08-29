Lisle woman killed in hit-and-run in Michigan: 'a beautiful soul'

A suburban Chicago woman died over the weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was a senior at Western Michigan University and a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

On Saturday around 2:30 a.m., Gansberg was struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Gansberg lying in the road and the driver had fled the area.

Kaylee Gansberg | Facebook

Gansberg was taken to an area hospital where she died on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to share the loss of a beautiful soul , Kaylee Gansberg. If you were lucky enough to know Kaylee you know she was the kindest, most outgoing and artistic person. She was everyone’s friend and we were lucky enough to have her as our sister. We will never forget you or the impact that you had on our lives. You will always be in our hearts and we now have the best guardian angel watching over us," the Chi Omega sorority posted on Facebook.

The suspected driver was later found and arrested, according to a post from the president of Western Michigan University, citing police.