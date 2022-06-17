Expand / Collapse search

List: Events happening across Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - There is a lot going on around Chicago this weekend.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is issuing an advisory — urging residents to have fun, but stay alert.

Here is a look at some of those events happening this weekend:

  • The two-day Chicago Pride Fest
  • The mini Taste of Chicago in Pullman
  • The Gold Coast Art Fair in Grant Park
  • Taste of Randolph in the West Loop
  • Douglass Park will be hosting 2 events: The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and a Juneteenth Village Fest.