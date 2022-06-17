List: Events happening across Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - There is a lot going on around Chicago this weekend.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is issuing an advisory — urging residents to have fun, but stay alert.
Here is a look at some of those events happening this weekend:
- The two-day Chicago Pride Fest
- The mini Taste of Chicago in Pullman
- The Gold Coast Art Fair in Grant Park
- Taste of Randolph in the West Loop
- Douglass Park will be hosting 2 events: The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and a Juneteenth Village Fest.