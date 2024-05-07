List of most endangered historic places in Illinois for 2024 unveiled

In a push to preserve the past, the statewide preservation advocacy organization Landmarks Illinois has released their list of the most endangered historic places in the state.

The goal of the list is to bring attention to these buildings and save them from the wrecking ball.

Many of the sites are threatened by the possibility of demolition, but some are also deteriorating and lacking maintenance or sufficient funds for maintenance to be completed, adding to the challenges for their future.

A total of nine locations are on this year's list, and they are located from the very north to the very south of the state.

The list includes the Portage Theater in Chicago along with the Sears Administration Building, the Decatur Masonic Temple in Decatur, Illinois, the Libby McNeill and Libby Building in Blue Island and the Bishop Hill Colony church in western Illinois, which was one of the earliest settlements of Swedish immigrants in the U.S.

A general view of atmosphere at The Portage Theater on March 28, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

For each site, the organization went through the history of each location.

"The large, five-story building is part of a sprawling former Sears, Roebuck and Company campus on the West Side," said Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president and CEO. "The campus was constructed in 1905 and led by Sears' president Julius Rosenwald, who was also known for his founding of the Museum of Science and Industry and for his campaign to build schools for African American students across the rural American south."

Organizers are hoping Tuesday's event will get more people in the state interested in preservation.

You can read more about each of the buildings at Landmarks.org.