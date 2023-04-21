List of events in the Chicago area this weekend

The weekend is here and that means lots of fun events and activities are happening all around the Chicago area.

If you're still looking for something to do, we've got you covered.

Here are a few ideas!

You can get a taste of Scranton on Navy Pier this weekend. Fans of The Office are getting excited for the show's 2023 reunion fan convention this Saturday and Sunday.

A number of cast members are taking part including Kate Flannery, Rainn Wilson, Oscar Nunez and Paul Liberstine. There will be panel discussions, photo ops, performances and more.

Brookfield Zoo is inviting you to 'Party for the Planet' this Saturday. They are having a recycling event in their parking lot, collecting a number of items as well as planting trees. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free, but you will still have to pay if you want to access the zoo itself.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Adults can sip their way around the Chicago Rum Festival this Saturday in Logan Square, which is being held at the Logan Square Auditorium. They have several different ticket package options on their website.

The Naperville Park District is holding an Earth Week Celebration this Saturday featuring hands-on exhibits, crafts and tips on reducing your carbon footprint.

Pixar Putt is back at Navy Pier for the 2023 season starting this Saturday featuring 18 holes of mini golf with your favorite movie characters.

You can also learn all about woodworking this weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. They are hosting a special event with demonstrations and items for sale this Saturday and Sunday.