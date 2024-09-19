Surge in lithium battery fires prompts safety warning from Chicago fire officials

The Brief The Chicago Fire Department reports a rise in fires caused by faulty lithium batteries, particularly in devices like e-bikes and computers. Fire officials urge the public to use certified batteries and avoid trying to put out fires themselves. The department recommends recycling unused batteries to prevent potential hazards.



The Chicago Fire Department is raising awareness about the increasing number of fires caused by faulty lithium batteries in the city.

As technology use expands, so does reliance on lithium batteries, which the department says are becoming a growing fire hazard.

Fire officials have seen a rise in incidents involving devices such as electric bikes and computers igniting, prompting the department to release a public safety announcement (PSA) on Thursday.

The key advice from the department is to ensure that all products using rechargeable lithium batteries are certified by a nationally recognized lab, like Underwriters Laboratory (UL).

CFD's Commanding Fire Marshal Ryan Rivera said everyone needs to be aware that these fires are dangerous because they act differently.

"If they see the smoke, get out. Call 911. That's number one. Don't try to fight it. If you think that you have a Class D extinguisher or something you're going to put (it out with), you're going to be overtaken before you could even make it out. Because typically, that cellphone battery is going to be around other combustibles, which that heat is going to ignite that combustible. And you're in trouble with the toxic gases that are coming off of that reaction," Rivera said.

For those looking to safely dispose of batteries, the department recommends visiting Call2Recycle.org to recycle them properly.